Margaret Ann Stewart Skoglund
November 27, 1932 — August 9, 2021
Born in Spokane, Washington, Ann graduated from Lewis and Clark High School then Whitman College with a teaching degree. After graduation, Ann flew to England and married David Stewart who was serving in the Army.
Ann taught for a few years then chose to stay home to raise her two girls, Elizabeth Stewart (Spokane) and Mary Elzinga (Michigan). In addition to being a homemaker, she was a Girl Scout leader, piano teacher, substitute teacher and church organist. Ann used her floral design degree and skills as a Master Gardener and raised beautiful roses and food which she loved to share.
Following the death of her first husband, David, Ann reconnected with her childhood friend, Al Skoglund and they married in 2008. Ann enjoyed the Skoglund daughters Karen Leier, Janet Watson, Linda Suto, and Jennifer Skoglund and their families. Her brother Ward, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, grand and great-grandchildren live all over the country.
Over her lifetime, Ann volunteered faithfully was involved with the Girl Scouts, the Red Cross, the Master Gardeners, Kappa Gamma, Walla Walla Choral Society, and her local church. Donation can be made to the Red Cross or Walla Walla Choral Society in her honor.
The family will celebrate her life with a private event