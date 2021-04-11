Margaret Alice Corcoran
Margaret Alice (Berry) Corcoran, passed away at her home on April 1, 2021, at the age of 88.
Margaret was the only child of Tom and Enid Berry. She was raised in Walla Walla, attending Edison and Berney, WW High School, and later in life, WWCC for her RN degree.
Margaret was known for her kind heart. She was a faithful servant of God, an avid bowler, nature lover, and traveler. Her favorite occasions were potlucks with family and friends.
Margaret has joined her beloved husband, Don, in heaven. She is survived by four daughters: Linda Sue (Johnson) Buehler, Libby Hunter, Carrie Reddish, all of WW, Margaret (Thomas) Kump of Post Falls, ID; three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A summertime memorial with potluck will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to WW Community Hospice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Poplar, Walla Walla, WA 99362.