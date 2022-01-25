Marcos Coronado
1928 — 2022
Marcos Coronado was born in 1928, in Edinburg, Texas, to Marcos and Maria (Lara) Coronado. In 1953, Marcos married the love of his life, Catalina. Together with their children, they migrated to Walla Walla in 1961. He was one of the first Hispanic families to settle and make their home here in Walla Walla. It was here that Marcos made his mark by becoming the first Mexican American landowner. If you visit Heritage Square Park in downtown Walla Walla you will see his short story, photo, and contribution of the love he had for his community.
Marcos worked multiple farm labor jobs and later worked as a maintenance employee at Whitman College. He retired from Rogers Canning Co. and D&K Frozen Foods.
Marcos’ favorite pass time was spending time with his family, especially when they all piled into the warm and welcoming home he created with Catalina, he also loved listening, and dancing to Tejano music, you could always find him on the dance floor from his young years all the way into his late 80’s. Above all Marcos loved his Lord and he would always be sure to start any family gathering with a prayer over his family.
Marcos is survived by his wife of 69 years, Catalina Coronado; seven daughters: Frances (Richard) Zuniga, Mary (Tino) Garcia, Rosa Coronado, Leticia (Tony) Lemus, Elva (Edward) Nelson, Jane Coronado, Elizabeth Coronado; two sons, Martin (Andrea) Coronado, Gilbert (Michelle) Coronado; 19 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his toddler son, Roy Coronado; son, Armando Coronado; daughter, Olga Heath; and grandson, Matthew Heath.
Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 25, from 10am to 6pm at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder Street, Walla Walla. His Funeral will be the following day, Wednesday the 26, beginning at 1pm, also at Herring, followed by interment at Mountain View Cemetery. Donation may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.