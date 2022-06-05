Marcella Jane Purcell
— May 15, 2022
On Sunday morning, May 15, 2022, Marcella Jane Purcell died in bed, peacefully, at the age of 71, after a long fight against a rare cancer. Until the end, through whatever pain, her eyes lit up with love at the sight of her friends and family and especially her grandchildren.
She grew up on acreage along Tutuilla Creek in Pendleton, Oregon, the youngest of four Purcell siblings. Her father, Emery, “Daddy” until the end, was a mechanic at the Pendleton Grain Growers. Her mother Hazel, more a homesteader than homemaker, made the best strawberry rhubarb pie and kept the root cellar filled with canned vegetables grown by her own hand.
Marcy rode horses her whole childhood and not a day passed these last years that those memories did not fill her heart. Countless pictures evidence her time in a saddle.
Marcy loved a glass of wine in the Walla Walla sunlight.
She loved photographs and memories and antiques. To her, these things documented her life, her aesthetic sense. Ultimately they helped her sort and make meaning of her life.
She loved to laugh with the people closest to her. Anybody who knew her knows that laugh. An unapologetic belly laugh, utterly sincere, with high pitched notes and a bit of a chicken clucking in there.
Most of all, Marcy loved babies and children more than any person you’ve known. The uncomplicated love she felt for and received from her children and grandchildren filled her heart, soothed the many wounds of a complicated childhood.
Her final battle with cancer was eased by a powerful group of women (Janet, Sylvia, Barbara, Kelli, Melanie, Susan, Gail, Deirdre, no doubt others) whose support and love and competence was a steady gift.
She is survived by three beloved siblings, Steve, Kathleen, and Larry. Though many years older than her, their love meant so much to her in the final months. Most of all, Marcy leaves behind her children, Jason and Temry, their spouses, Ashley and Andy; and her four grandchildren, Benjamin “Jammers”, Griffin “G”, Evelyn “Elevelyn”, and Emeline, her “sweet lemony lime.”
There will be a Celebration of her life and all who loved are welcome to attend. Details and date forthcoming. Email jason.lathrop@gmail.com to request updates. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html) or Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding (http://www.bluemountaintherapeuticriding.org/donate/), a Walla Walla valley non-profit dedicated to equine therapy for people with disabilities.