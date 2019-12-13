In Loving Memory
Malakai Angelo Crews
Feb. 2, 2019 — Dec. 6, 2019
Malakai Angelo Crews passed away surrounded by his family on December 6, 2019, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Stateline Community Church, 85440 Hwy 11, Milton-Freewater.
Malakai was born to Michael A. Crews Jr. and Rosemary Polich on February 2, 2019. He was only alive for 10 months but our sweet baby was always so happy and always so full of laughter and smiles. We will always remember every day he was in our lives, nothing will ever fill the empty space in each of our hearts and lives. I know he was an angel on earth so he definitely is an angel in Heaven. We will miss him so much but I know we will be reunited with him one day.
Malakai is survived by his parents, Michael and Rosemary; a sister, Kiara Brinkley; two brothers, Marcellus and LaDarius Brinkley; and the entire Crews family.
