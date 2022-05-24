Mable Ruth Petty Smith
February 20, 1926 — May 1, 2022
Mable Ruth Petty Smith of Milton-Freewater, went home to be with her Lord on May 1, 2022, at the age of 96 years.
She was born on February 20, 1926, in O’Hurst, Texas to Louis Ellis and Fannie Houston (Anderson) Swearingen.
Mable married George Lee Petty on June 29, 1944, in Phoenix, Arizona. George and Mable moved to Milton-Freewater in 1946 and built their home. They had one son, George Lee Petty Jr.
Mable became a Christian at 16 years of age and she was a member of the Athena Christian Church in Athena. Mable worked as a nurse assistance for 30 years. In her later years she was a care provider for the elderly.
Mable loved music and she played in the Old Fiddlers Band for many years. She also played with Milton-Freewater Senior Center Jamboree. Mable also played with the music group at the Athena Christian Church. Mable was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her son, George Lee Petty Jr. and his wife Verneil Elaine; as well as by six grandchildren, Christine Kirk, Mark C. Esry and wife Michele, Katrina Petty and husband Garth Moran, Carey Lea Petty, Bryan Lee Petty, Teresa Shaw and husband Robert; 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Fannie Swearingen; siblings, Katherine Housley, Jean Potter, George Swearingen all of Phoenix, Arizona; her husband, George Lee Petty; as well as by Dale Honeycutt and John Richard Smith all of Milton-Freewater.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Athena Christian Church in Athena, Oregon. A Private family graveside service was held at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
