M. DeLoris George
June 15, 1932 — June 15, 2020
DeLoris was born in Vanzant, Missouri, to Daniel and Denisha Hicks, the seventh child in a family of eight. She lived and attended school there in southern Missouri until her marriage to Don Proctor and subsequent relocation to Walla Walla, where she and her former husband owned several businesses. In 1975, she moved to Lake Oswego, became a licensed broker and was active in residential real estate. Thereafter, Deloris managed The Old Cannery Mall, a shopping center in Corvallis, OR and later, managed the Reed Opera House in Salem. Returning to Portland in 1986, she worked in property management for Equity Residential until her retirement in 2003.
DeLoris married Wendell George in Palm Springs, CA in 1999. They resided in Beaverton. She was an avid reader, especially of things religious and political, a bent, which had been cultivated at a very early age from her conservative dad. Cooking was another joy, trying new recipes and sharing them with friends. Deloris had a great sense of humor. Laughter was her best medicine, amusing and entertaining friends with a good story.
She is survived by a son, Dale Proctor of Yakima, WA; a granddaughter, Ashley Van Sant of Atlanta, GA; and grandson, Zachary Proctor of Bothell, WA. DeLoris was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Proctor.
Helpful throughout her life was DeLoris’ strong Christian faith. She attended Evergreen Presbyterian Church, PCA in Beaverton, and both she and Wendell toured Israel in the Spring of 2008, which was the culmination of Bible teaching and history, instilling the inner peace that sustained her throughout life. In 2019, owing to her declining health, stage four breast cancer, she and Wendell decided to sell their Murrayhill residence in Beaverton and move into Brookdale Newberg, where that community, her husband and Care Partners hospice served as caregivers. As it happened, DeLoris passed from this life on her birthday, and gave up her soul, her spirit to the Lord.
At her request, there are no funeral services. Rose City Funeral Home, Portland, OR will assist and provide transportation for burial at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens, Walla Walla, WA.