Lyndel Hieb
January 14, 1927 — June 14, 2021
Lyndel Hieb, 94, passed away peacefully in her home, Monday, June 14, 2021.
Lyndel was born to Harold and Irene (Knutson) Peterson on January 14, 1927, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she grew up, the oldest of 4 siblings, and attended her schooling. A teaching job took her to Cleveland, North Dakota, where she met and married Archie Hieb on December 22, 1947. They raised their family on the ND homestead until they moved to Walla Walla, in 1973.
Lyndel’s life revolved around her family and she was an active church member. Her many talents as a homemaker included sewing, and cooking, and her many hobbies of tole painting, ceramics, and knitting.
Lyndel is survived by her daughters: Kris Christensen, Kandyce Hallam, and Kenda Cleveland; sons: Bruce, Randy, and Brian; one brother, three sisters, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Archie; two sons, Jon and Michael; and grandson, Matthew.
A public viewing will take place on Thursday, June 24, from 1-4pm at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 25, at 1:00 pm, at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, followed by a graveside at Mount Hope Cemetery, College Place. Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Outreach, through the funeral home. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.