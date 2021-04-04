Lyle George Krull
March 1, 1932 — March 14, 2021
Lyle George Krull was born in Sprague, Nebraska on the first of March 1932. He and his twin sister Laurel were the youngest of four children. He grew up in Nebraska, then joined the Navy in June 1952. He spent a year in Japan, enjoyed the country and its people immensely, and loved to tell stories of his experiences there. Separating from the Navy in June of 1956, he worked as an orderly in Vancouver, Washington. While there he met Shirley Christensen; they married in 1959 and were together until her death in 2016. Dad was a banker for Baker Boyer for many years, managing the Eastgate and Plaza branches in Walla Walla. When he retired in 1990, he and Mom moved to Long Beach, Washington, then returned to Walla Walla in 2011 to be closer to family. After Mom’s death, Dad moved to the Walla Walla Veterans Home, Umatilla House, in the summer of 2017.
A special thank you to all the staff there who took such great care of him. We love you for it. You know who you are.
Lyle is survived by his children, Peggy Haynie (Bob), Allison Oleson (Kevin), Matthew Krull (Judy) and Kurt Krull (Darla); five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
His ashes will be interred in Highland Cemetery in La Center, Washington later this year. Mom and their little dog Two will once again be with him.
I would say, “I am very grateful that Dad never treated me like a stepchild.”
Allison says, “He was our Dad and we loved him.”
Matt says, “The three of us (Matt, Kurt and dad) getting in a good-natured argument about the proper installation of a cotter pin on a tractor tire. . .”
Kurt says, “Dad would say, ‘Mow the lawn so we can go to Pay ‘n Pak.’”
If you’d like to donate in Dad’s remembrance to the Parkinson’s Foundation it would be very much appreciated.