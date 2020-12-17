Lyla Elaine Weeks Wolcott
Aug. 26, 1924 — Dec. 13, 2020
Lyla Elaine (Weeks) Wolcott, born August 26, 1924, in Williston, North Dakota, died December 13, 2020, in College Place.
Lyla moved to Kelso-Longview, WA in the mid 1940s. She married Chester Arthur Wolcott Jr. on July 1, 1947, on Chester’s 19th birthday. Chester and Lyla raised five daughters in the Kelso-Longview area. Carol Parshall, Kathy Hazen, Linda Torretta, Margie Torretta and Sandy Kinsfather. They were married 62 years at the time of Chester’s death in 2009.
Lyla’s viewing will be on Friday, December 18, 2020, from ll:00am-6pm at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla. Her full obituary may be seen at Herringroseclose.com