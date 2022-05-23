Celebration of life of Lula "Lu" May Gaines, born September 6th, 1940, in White Salmon, WA to Ernest W. and Esther R. (St. Lawrence) Boyer. At the age of 15, the Boyer family moved to Weston, OR where she attended Weston High School, graduating in 1959. After graduation she married the love of her life Paul Dean Gaines on April 16, 1960, and they had 3 boys. She was married until Paul's death in 1997. It was the end of an era as she was the last survivor of Paul's 10 siblings and their spouses. Over the years she was employed by Western Telephone Co., Roger's Walla Walla Cannery, Telephone Company of Walla Walla, Cox-Jones Insurance, State Farm Insurance, Blue Mountain Railroad, Lamb-Weston, Pine Creek Federal Credit Union, McDonald's Zaring Insurance, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, and ended her working career for her son Brian at Stone Creek Furniture. She attended the First Christian Church, as well as First Church of God Walla Walla & Life Church Walla Walla. One of Lu's favorite hobbies was redoing & decorating many of the homes she lived in. Another one of her favorite things she enjoyed was to make flower arrangements for friends and family.
She was survived by her sons, Michael D. (Gracie) Gaines, Craig 0. (Tiffany) Gaines, and Brian S. (Tracy) Gaines; grandchildren, Michael Gaines (Erin Carr), Marissa (Conner) Grigg, Lydia (Alec) Tefft, Clayton (Hillary) Gaines, Trevor (Haven) Gaines, Megan Gaines (Craig Lockard), Breyl Montoya (Alex Lara), Cynjyn Montoya, Jessica (Billy) Noldner, Brittany Key (Levi Garrett); great-grandchildren, Roczen, Liam, Rylan, Jax, Hailey, Paisley, Penelope, Aaiza, Cataleya, and Ameriyana; 2 siblings, David Boyer and Carol Woodhall; Nephews Justin, Kevin; Niece Tami, along with many friends she made during her life. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Fred Boyer; sister-in-law, Linda Boyer; brother-in-law Richard Woodhall; and granddaughter Tonya.
There will be a viewing on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 1:00-7:00 pm at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Her Funeral Service will be Tuesday, May 24th at 11:00 am at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt followed by a Graveside Service at Milton-Freewater Cemetery, Milton-Freewater, OR. Friends and family may share memories of Lu and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.
"Until We Meet Again"