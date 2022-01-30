Luella V. Thompson
— January 25, 2022
Luella V. Thompson, 94 and resident of Waitsburg, passed away January 25, 2022, at Regency at The Park. Lu was born to Jacob and Lydia Rutt in Farmington, WA.
Lu enjoyed her childhood days in Farmington helping her father on several farms, which her father leased.
Lu attended grade school and high school in Farmington. With her mom becoming ill, her father sent her to the Upper Columbia Academy for her senior year in Spangle and graduated in 1946. The following fall, she attended Walla Walla College in College Place.
After attending college, she married Lewis Anderson and had her daughter, Linda. Later they divorced. One day she walked into Sears to shop and the manager said for her to come with him. They hired her on the spot. She worked at Sears as the women’s department manager and retired after 20 years. When the Sears doors opened at 9am, Lu was in her department to greet her customers with a good morning!
Lu and Bill Thompson met through a friend, Tish Hulse of Waitsburg. Their first date was at the Red Apple over a bowl of soup and great conversation. She didn’t hear from him for a month. Bill called her for a dinner date at which time she invited him over for turkey dinner and the rest is history. In 1984, they married in Honolulu, Hawaii.
They made their home in Waitsburg where Bill owned and operated the Waitsburg TV cable company. Lu was a member of the Commercial Club, Odoka Club, Elks Club and the Elks Wheelers. Lu and Bill loved to travel in their motor home. They made several trips to Yuma, AZ for the winter months.
They always enjoyed their trips south for a couple of months and always enjoyed being back in Waitsburg with all their friends.
Lu is survived by her daughter, Linda McCauley; grandchildren: Mindy Stonebraker, Ron McCauley Jr, and Barbie Keevey; great-grandchildren:
Brianna Stonebraker, Sidney McCauley and Cole McCauley. Lu is preceded in death by her husband, William “Billy T” Thompson; and sisters, Betty Cooper and Elaine Minarik.
Luella was laid to rest at Waitsburg Cemetery with her husband, Bill Thompson. Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt has been entrusted with her arrangements.