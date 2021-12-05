Lucy L. Chubb
January 6, 1933 — November 24, 2021
Lucy L. Chubb, passed away November 24, 2021, in Walla Walla. Born Lucy Laverta Finch to Pearl and Haskel Finch, January 6, 1933, in Ottawa, Kansas. Lucy was a devoted wife to her husband of 63 years, Jim, and mother of Dan, Lynne and Jeanne.
Lucy grew up and attended school in Coulee Dam, Washington. She eventually moved to Richland, Washington where she worked in different clerical positions, including the Hanford Project. While in Richland, she met Jim. They married, traveled and lived in Germany while serving in the United States Army. After returning from Germany, Lucy and Jim settled in Walla Walla.
Lucy spent 30 years as a paraprofessional with the Walla Walla School District. She worked her entire career at Prospect Point Elementary School. She loved everything about working with the students and teachers at Prospect Point and took great pride in her ability to assist in many capacities.
After retirement, Lucy and Jim traveled to numerous locations in the United States. They toured National Parks, the Canadian Rockies, saw New England in the fall, enjoyed cruising, especially to Alaska, and enjoyed the month of January in Hawaii for several years.
She will be missed for her quick wit and comic relief when it was least expected. She is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Dan Chubb (Shelby); and daughters, Lynne Kuntz and Jeanne Styskel (Ted).
Her family appreciates the care she received at Wheatland Village, Regency at the Park and Parkview at Wheatland Village.
At her request, a private family service will be held in the Spring. Donations in her memory may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice or to the Walla Walla Catholic Schools Tuition Assistance Fund, Walla Walla YWCA, Walla Walla YMCA, in care of Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.