Lucille Woodard Fry
June 16, 1921 — July 28, 2021
Lucille Woodard Fry passed away peacefully on July 28, 2021, in Battle Ground, WA. Lucille affectionately known as Preacher by family, was born on June 16, 1921, to Mr. and Mrs. Uris an Ophelia Woodard near Cedar Grove, TN. Lucille married Charlie Fry on Feb. 27, 1940, and they remained married for 78 years until Charlie’s death in 2018. Lucille and Charlie moved from Tennessee to Washington State to find work following the Great Depression. Lucille spent many years working hard alongside Charlie. She was the consummate wife, mother and grandmother.
Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; and son, Wendell Fry. Also, preceded in death are her sisters, Opal, Nell, Ruth, Mary and Edith. Surviving Lucille is one sister, Jonnie Kelley of Cedar Grove, TN.; four grandsons: Chris Fry of Kalama, WA., Cary Fry of Kennewick, WA., Jeff Fry of Battle Ground, WA., Mychal Fry of Walla Walla, WA. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Hope Hammond of College Place, WA., Joshua Fry of Redlands, CA., Zachary Fry of Milton-Freewater OR., Tyler Fry of Vancouver WA. Lucille was blessed to have two great-great-grandchildren as well.
Services for Mrs. Fry will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 10:00 am at the Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St. Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. A graveside service will follow at Mt. Hope cemetery in College Place. Visitation will be on Saturday from 3-5:00 pm at the funeral home. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com