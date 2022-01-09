Lucielle Mildred
(Addington) Perkins
January 11, 1937 — January 2, 2022
Lucielle Mildred (Addington) Perkins, was born on January 11, 1937, in Ford, Washington. She passed away on January 2, 2022, in College Place. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, S. James Perkins. Their home was near Kettle Falls, WA.
Lucielle’s parents were Gordon and Edna (Martzall) Addington. Her siblings Charles, Delta, Raymond, Delbert, Alice, and Melvin preceded her in death. She is survived by her brothers: Vern (Glenwood, WA) and Glenn (Big Lake, AK); and her sisters-in-law: Thelma (Ford, WA) and Phyllis (Reardan, WA). They had eight children, two of whom preceded her in death: John (2018) and Miriam (2011). Their surviving children are Jim (Penny), Mary, Peter (Rick), Andrew (Rachel), Helen, Mark (Shelley), and John’s wife, Cathy Perkins. In addition, she had over 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A viewing and visitation will be held from 10 am to 6 pm at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home in Walla Walla, on Friday, January 14, 2022. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at Assumption Church in Walla Walla at 12:30 pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022, followed by a Funeral Mass officiated by Father Matthew Nicks at 1 pm. There will be a lunch in the Parish Hall following the service. Interment at the Mountain View Cemetery in Colville, WA, will be on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 1 pm. Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville is in charge and has more details and photos of her life: https://www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Catholic Charities or St. Joseph’s Indian School of Sioux City, Iowa, through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com.