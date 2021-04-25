Lt. Col. Alfred H. Arbuthnot
August 1, 1934 — April 14, 2021
Arbuthnot died peacefully on April 14, 2021, in Jupiter, FL, in the company of his beloved wife, Kathleen Cervino Arbuthnot. Al was born in Albany, OR, on August 1, 1934, the youngest of three children, to Walter and Harriet Arbuthnot. He grew up in Milton-Freewater, where he attended McLoughlin High School, played coronet in the band, worked summers on harvest crews, and was an acolyte at his backyard church, St. James Episcopal; he was a graduate of Washington State Univ (BA) and Univ of Colorado (MBA).
In 1955 he married Jeanette Jaussaud of Walla Walla, with whom he had three children: Kristi, Lisa and Douglas. Al enjoyed a distinguished career as a pilot in the Strategic Air Command of the U.S. Air Force; he served in Vietnam and was decorated with the Air Medal for meritorious achievement and the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism in aerial flight. Al’s service took him around the globe, including posts at Takhli AFB, Thailand, Ramey AFB, Puerto Rico, where he was base commander, the Pentagon, Arlington, VA and ultimately Homestead AFB, FL, where attained the rank of Lt. Col and where he retired from the Air Force.
Subsequently, Al enjoyed a second career as personnel director for Wackenhut International in Miami and, after hurricane Andrew unhoused him, moved to Jupiter, FL, where he and Kathleen married in 1995. Al enjoyed life fully; he was a proud veteran, a devotee of good food and good company. He loved beaches, both chilly and tropical, and was passionate about boats, especially the compact hydroplanes he raced and the deluxe ocean liners in which he and Kathleen cruised the Caribbean together.
Al was also proud of his Arbuthnot family heritage and served in leadership roles in the US Arbuthnot Clan Family Association and planned the 1984 clan gathering in Spokane, WA. Al had a roguish sense of humor and yet was a proud Tequesta Episcopal Church “Good Guys” breakfast club member.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Kristi. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his sisters, Jean Johnson and Beverley McRae; and daughter, Lisa; son, Douglas; granddaughter, Nicole; and great-granddaughter, Matilda Grace; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on May 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery, Milton-Freewater, OR.