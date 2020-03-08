Lowell D. Hunter
Sept. 14, 1964 — March 6, 2020
MILTON FREEWATER - Lowell D. Hunter, 55, of Pendleton, passed away March 6, 2020, in Milton-Freewater.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton Freewater.
