Lounny Boualapha
November 18, 1978 — May 25, 2022
Lounny Boualapha, 43, passed away on May 25, 2022. She was born November 18, 1978, to Inpeng and Phely (Vorachack) Boualapha, in Hinboun, Laos. She had two sisters and a brother.
The most important thing to Lounny was her three sons, and spending time with them. They loved to go camping, hiking, and fishing together. She also really loved the Seahawks.
Lounny is survived by her three sons, Alec Sisaiyaket, Alijah Boualapha and Grant Hastings; her parents, Inpeng and Phely Boualapha; her sisters, Patty Phavong and Lucky Boualapha; her brother, Ricky Boualapha; and many nieces and nephews: Vyla Phavong, Malee Phavong, Sudee Phavong, Zoe Phavong, Sierra Boualapha, Alyssa Boualapha, Sookthavy Boualapha, Madelyn Boualapha, Avien Bou, Ayden Bou, and Ariya Bou.
There will be a visitation on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 1:30 pm until 2:30 pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00 pm at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Friends and family may share memories of Lounny and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.