Louise M. Wright
November 12, 1923 — October 21, 2020
Louise M. Wright, 96, passed away on October 21, 2020. A Graveside Service will be Friday, November 6 at 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery.
Louise was born to Lewis and Cora (Bollinger) Kesler in Ord, NE on November 12, 1923. Louise married Richard (Dick) Wright in March, 1942. Louise loved spending time with her family, friends and church family. She enjoyed going to coffee with her twin sister Lois and friends, chopping wood in the Blues with Dick and attending church. Louise was a member of the First Congregational Church for over 50 years.
Louise is survived by her two sons: Jim Wright (Sandi Long Wright) of Gig Harbor, WA., and David Wright (Elaine Wright) of Houston, TX; and brother, Ron Kesler (Sue) of West Richland; as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A very special thank you goes to her three nieces, Linda Thompson, Nancy Stewart, and Janet Jackson, all of Walla Walla, for being her angels. Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Dick Wright; identical twin, Lois Hobbs; sister, Virginia Snyder; and infant brother, Dale Kesler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Walla Walla. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com
