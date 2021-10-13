Louise (Judy) Claudette Hecock
August 11, 1941 — August 26, 2021
Judy Hecock died August 26, 2021, from lung cancer. Judy was born August 11, 1941, in Los Angeles, California. She left California and moved to Oregon in 1970, where she met her husband of 50+ years, Gary Hecock. In 1975 she moved to Abilene, Texas with her family in tow.
While living in Abilene she attended Abilene Beauty College becoming an instructor. She loved teaching and worked alongside another Judy. To tell them apart they became known as J.R. (Louise) and J.B. (Judy DeShazo). In 1988 the duo set off to open Texas University of Cosmotology, now known as Texas College of Cosmotology.
In 1996 she moved to Dayton, WA. Living in several small towns around there she finally settled in Prescott. She loved working in her garden in the middle of the wheat fields. She also loved camping and fishing in the lakes and rivers there.
Judy is preceded in death by her father, James Kilgore Hughes; mother, Lovitta Mildred Harroun; sister, Seretta Kerne; and brother, Don Hughes of Abilene, Texas. She is survived by her husband, Gary Hecock; three daughters, Robin Wright and spouse Charles of Tye, Texas, Nancy Tricola and spouse Tom of Beaverton, Oregon, Jodilynn Gottschalk of Walla Walla; seven grandkids and 10 great-grandkids. Also numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be October 16, 2021, at 11 am in Dayton Cemetery in Dayton.