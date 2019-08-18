Louis Philip Howland
July 10, 2019
Louis Philip (“Phil”) Howland passed away on July 10, 2019, in Walla Walla. Born in Somerville, New Jersey, and raised in New Jersey and Connecticut, Howland attended the Taft School (Watertown, CT), earned a bachelor’s degree in science in Engineering Physics from Cornell University in 1952, and a Ph.D. in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1957.
He married Grace Anne Padelford in 1956. They had five children. Howland worked as an assistant professor at Dartmouth College, 1958–1964, after which he joined the Physics Department of Whitman College and moved to Walla Walla in 1965. He was an esteemed professor, mentor, and teacher for nearly three decades of Whitman physics students until his retirement in 1994.
Phil was a lifelong enthusiastic traveler and explorer, with a deep love of nature, hiking, and camping, as well as the open road. With family, he widely travelled the Pacific Northwest and continental U.S. over many road trips, both short and long. Music was likewise a deep passion, particularly in listening to and collecting recordings. He further loved reading widely over many topics (though had a special fondness for detective novels), and was an avid runner for over 40 years, among his diverse interests.
Family was of great importance to his life, and he was a loving, devoted, and supportive brother, husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Grace Howland; his sister, Eleanor Black Eskey; and his children, Susan Luth, Julie Howland, David Howland, John Howland, and Stephen Howland; along with their spouses and seven grandchildren.
There will be a private family service.