Lottie “Pearl” Barbour
May 1, 2022 — October 23, 1940
Our beloved Lottie “Pearl” Barbour passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 1, 2022, after a long illness. Pearl was born in Libby, Montana on October 23, 1940, to Evelyn and Allen Stevenson. She spent her early childhood in Swan Valley, Montana with her parents and younger sister Penny where they owned a fishing tackle shop. Her family later moved to Spokane, WA where she attended Bemiss Elementary and Rogers High School, meeting her future husband, Thomas Barbour. After moving to Walla Walla the couple had three children whom she cherished. Tom and Pearl had a loving and supportive marriage for over 50 years, filled with wonderful memories and experiences.
Pearl had a radiant warm-heartedness that always made everyone feel included and loved. Her giving-spirit of offering support, a kind word, or a compliment to others was always comforting. She loved preparing and sharing food as a gesture of kindness and connection. Her light sense of humor and smile had a way of putting people at ease, even in the most difficult of times. She was extra sensitive to the needs of others, perhaps as a result of the hardships and losses she experienced in her childhood. Pearl was a living testament to how love and goodwill can overcome all obstacles.
Pearl was an insurance agent for over 30 years, going the extra mile for her clients. She had a strong work ethic and worked tirelessly to help others while in her profession. But above all, her family and friends were paramount. Pearl especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandson after she retired. After Pearl became ill, her daughter Stasia cared for her for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Penny; husband, Thomas Barbour. Survived by her children, Tim Barbour (and Katherine) of Pasco, Scott Barbour of Pasco, and Stasia Roberg (and Phil) of Walla Walla; and grandson, Phillip Roberg (and Alerionna).