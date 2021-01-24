Lorraine Mary Konen
September 15, 1930 — January 19, 2021
Lorraine M. Konen, 90, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on September 15, 1930, in Keuterville, Idaho, to Henry and Freda (Asker) Hattrup. She lost her mother at the age of 10 and was raised by her father and three brothers. She helped her family by preparing meals for her dad’s sawmill crew. Lorraine met her future husband, Milton, in elementary school when they played a piano duet together.
She graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood, ID and Holy Names College (summa cum laude) in Spokane. Lorraine received her college degree in Nutrition days prior to her wedding. She married Milton J. Konen at Holy Cross Church, Keuterville, ID in 1952. Milton was stationed at Fort Ord, Monterey, CA and Lorraine worked as a dietician at the local hospital. Following Milton’s discharge from the Army they started their family on a farm in Cottonwood, ID. When Milton’s father, Frank Konen, died suddenly, Milton took over their family business, Konen Rock. In 1970, after having moved their operation and family to Moscow, ID they sold everything and moved to Australia where they lived for two years in Toowoomba, Queensland. They settled in the Walla Walla Valley in 1972. Together Milton and Lorraine cultivated the family businesses which grew from humble beginnings to what is now Konen Rock Products, Konen Rock Crushing and Koncrete Industries.
Lorraine raised her 11 children with humor and love. Her favorite saying was, “You’ve just gotta love ‘em.” She was an active parishioner at Assumption Catholic Church, worked at St. Vincent de Paul and was a member of the Altar Society. She continued to work tirelessly to ensure that her children had a Catholic education. Milton and Lorraine spent their retirement traveling the world visiting places such as the Panama Canal, Mexico, Israel, the Holy Lands and Alaska. After Milton’s death in 2012, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing cards, watering her flowers and traveling with family on trips to Arizona and Florida. Over the last few years she enjoyed watching local building and construction projects, wine tasting and watching the Walla Walla Valley evolve.
Lorraine is survived by her 11 children: Tom Konen (Stephanie) Dayton, WA, Mary Rhoades (Pat) Waitsburg, WA, Christine Fazzari (Marty) Walla Walla, WA, Gerilyn Lengyel (Joel) Walla Walla, WA, Barbara Hair, Walla Walla, WA, Annette Simons (Mark) Spokane, WA, Bob Konen (Susan) Tampa, FL, Mike Konen (Ronda) Walla Walla, WA, David Konen (Patty) Walla Walla, WA, Charlie Konen (Cathy) Walla Walla, WA, Laura Lee (Dominic) Sammamish, WA; one sister, Freda Wanta (Don) Caldwell, ID. She was preceded in death by husband, Milton (May, 2012); and an infant son, Gerard; as well as three brothers, Stanley Hattrup, Vincent Hattrup and Smitty Hattrup; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing and visitation will take place at Herring Funeral home Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 2-6 PM. There will be a private Mass and family Rosary. Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Catholic Schools, Assumption Catholic Church, or the Providence St. Mary’s Foundation through the Herring Funeral Home.