Lorraine “Lori” Meyer
May 30, 1957 — March 18, 2021
After fighting cancer for many years, Lori Meyer passed away peacefully on March 18, 2021, with her family at her side at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, WA.
She moved from Peoria, IL to Walla Walla, WA in August 1973 with her family, and eventually settled down in Maple Valley, WA after graduating from college. She loved sailing on Priest Lake, snow skiing, and her pets. She was an accomplished musician, and played the violin in the Bellevue Symphony. Lori attended and graduated from Walla Walla High School and Washington State University. She worked for H&R Block in Issaquah, WA.
She is survived by Sharon Meyer (mother); her siblings, (Janet Burt, Dianne Meyer, Russ Meyer, Elaine Kent); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Larry Meyer (father).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center in Seattle, WA (https://www.fredhutch.org). A private family service will be held.