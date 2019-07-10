Lorraine Kay Jaeger-Adams
December 7, 1953 — June 20, 2019
Lorraine Kay Jaeger-Adams of Salem, Oregon, passed away June 20. She was a resident of Walla Walla till her marriage to Dr. Kinley K. Adams. His dental practice was in Salem where they resided. She is survived by her mother, Mrs. Dorothy Jaeger; two sons, Dr. Brock Adams of Washington DC, Cameron Adams of Salt lake City, Utah; four grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband and her father, Bill Jaeger.
Memorial will be July 23 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Salem.