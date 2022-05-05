Lorraine Brown
January 24, 1929 — April 27, 2022
Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother,
Lorraine Adele Brown, 93, passed away April 27, 2022, at Wheatland Village in Walla Walla.
Lorraine and her twin sister, Lavelle, were born prematurely to their parents, Leonard and Bertha Lorenzen, on Jan. 24, 1929, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Ore. Each weighed around two pounds at birth, and 12 days later, Lavelle passed away. Lorraine spent the first months of her life in the hospital, in a shoebox on top of the radiator. The nuns who cared for her considered her their miracle baby.
Lorraine’s family farmed wheat west of Pendleton in the Stage Gulch area. She and younger brother, Leonard, spent hours riding horseback through the wheat fields. Lorraine helped her mom with household chores and feeding many farmhands each summer. During the school year, the family lived in Pendleton. It was there her grandma Adele Kupers taught her how to make her famous fruit pies, and Lorraine’s children spent decades trying to convince her to start a pie-baking business!
After graduating from Pendleton High School in 1947, she attended Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash., for two years, then returned home to work at First Interstate Bank.
Her life changed when her brother brought home friends from Oregon State College after Christmas in 1949. She met Earl Eugene Brown, the man she would later marry at Peace Lutheran Church in Pendleton on Nov. 4, 1950. When Earl passed away in 2019, at age 92, they had been married 68 years. He will forever be the love of her life.
After marriage, they moved to Hermiston, and in 1952 to Milton-Freewater, where Earl worked for the Oregon State Extension Service. Lorraine was a stay-at-home mom for their four children, Nancy, Ron, Leonard and Bob. It was more than a full-time job, especially when the normal household chores involved with a family of six were multiplied by farm chores, including helping the kids change sprinkler pipes and chauffeuring them to and from work at the family’s packing houses in the College Place area.
The couple eventually founded Earl Brown and Sons, Inc., Growing and Packing in Milton-Freewater in 1977. They, along with their children, some of their children’s spouses, and many of their grandchildren worked alongside each other to grow the business into what it is today. Over time, all nine grandchildren worked in the business, some as a career and others as a summer job.
When Lorraine’s grandchildren were growing up, she was always there for them and their parents. When kids were sick, Grandma Lorraine always had open arms, an empty couch, lots of chicken soup and board games to play. She and Earl were also the fun grandparents, who put in an above-ground pool for them. On swim breaks, the grandkids could always pop into the garage, where she kept a freezer stocked with root beer popsicles and home-made cookies. Lorraine and Earl loved taking the grandkids on motorhome trips around the Northwest, and the grandkids loved it even more!
Lorraine and Earl were so proud to be charter members of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Milton-Freewater, where she remained active in church functions until late in her life. Her faith in God and family were the most important things in her life.
She also cherished the many friends she made over the years at church, in her community, at Wheatland Village, and around the country as she and Earl traveled with family and friends. She considered the loving staff who cared for her at Wheatland among her friends.
Her family, immediate and extended, say she made each of them feel he or she was her favorite. She always had a big smile and a hug to share.
Lorraine is survived by her children: Nancy and Larry Kezele, Ron and Gretchen Brown, all of Milton-Freewater, Leonard and Leslie Brown of College Place, and Bob and Lana Brown of Walla Walla; grandchildren: Eric and Becca Brown of Tacoma, Wash., Dan and Sierra Kezele, Jared and Jamie Brown, Andrew and Stephanie Brown, all of Milton-Freewater, Jenny Kezele of College Place, Celeste and Chad Buchaklian, of Waterford, Wis., Marcus and Jo Jo Brown, of Chapel Hill, N.C, Stephanie Brown of Vancouver, Wash., and Christopher Brown of Tigard, Ore.; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Betty Brown, of Walla Walla, and Ila Lorenzen, of Pendleton; dear family friend, Virginia Hays, of Yakima, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; sister, Lavelle Lorenzen; and brother, Leonard Lorenzen.
A private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 9, at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery, followed by a family luncheon. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Milton-Freewater, with a chocolate-chip cookie (her favorite) reception to follow. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 8, 2022 from 3-5:00 pm at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com