Loretta Mosman
March 11, 1930 — January 23, 2021
Loretta Helen (Worms)
Mosman, 90, long-time Walla Walla resident, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Park Manor Nursing Home in the company of loved ones.
Loretta was born March 11, 1930, in Spring Hill, MN, to Joseph and Clara (Meyer) Worms, the youngest of seven daughters. She grew up on a dairy farm in Melrose, MN. When she was 2, her mother (pregnant with an eighth child, a boy) died in a car accident. Her father died when she was 13 and older sister Leona and husband took over the dairy farm, raising the younger sisters. They enjoyed many happy times playing softball, singing together on the porch steps, playing cards, and learning the craft of baking. Known as “short and sweet” in school, Loretta graduated from Melrose High School in 1947, and at the age of 19 took a train West to Clarkston, WA to help her sister Erma and husband with three young children. She worked at McMonigle’s Chevrolet and attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston where she met Gerald Mosman (after he returned from WWII and college) during choir practice. They married February 3, 1951.
In the early years, Gerald was a draftsman and they lived briefly in Clarkston, Spokane and Missoula. During that time, a son was stillborn, and later two daughters were born to them in Lewiston, Charlotte and Karen. They moved to Walla Walla in 1954 and the next four children were born, Margaret, Eileen, Robert and Kenneth, all at St. Mary’s Hospital. Loretta was a busy mother raising 6 children and managing the household while Gerald worked and studied for his architect’s license by 1961. Over the decades, as their children grew, Loretta worked as office manager for Gerald, keeping his many jobs organized and offering her opinions on designs. Two of their favorite jobs were Fort Walla Walla Museum and Amphitheater and Assumption Catholic Church and surrounding buildings. They lived across the street from Assumption Elementary where all six children attended and later graduated from DeSales High School, the couple viewed Catholic education as a priority. Loretta loved sewing, ballet dresses, prom dresses and all her daughter’s bridesmaid dresses for their weddings. She had a special place in her heart for her sons, attending their sporting events and supporting school events. She and Gerald attended many of their grandchildren’s school activities, immensely enjoyed their visits and delighted in the great-grandchildren. She loved all of her children’s spouses, each for their own special qualities.
Loretta also worked for John’s Wheatland Bakery, St. Vincent de Paul and prepared dinner for the parish priests. She was involved in Assumption Church Women’s Group, helping with receptions and festivities and was strongly pro-life since the 70s. She loved travelling around the U.S. with the family, back to Minnesota for class reunions, vacations in Hawaii and their trip of a lifetime to Germany. While applying for her visa, Loretta learned in her 60s that her birthday was actually March 11 instead of March 12 as she had always thought.
Loretta so enjoyed gardening and singing and became a charter member of Sweet Adelines, singing with the group for 10 years as they travelled the Northwest and western Canada in their competition performances. Appreciated as a wonderful mother, she had boundless energy and was very proud of her large family and prayed for them constantly. Her faith was her greatest possession and dearest family heirloom. At age 81, Loretta had a stroke, paralyzing her right side. They moved to assisted living where she adjusted to life in a wheelchair and dementia for the next 9 1/2 years and life without Gerald for 7 of those years. They were married for 62 years. Surviving a bout with COVID 19 in fall of 2020 at age 90 and with her nice disposition to everyone, she earned the moniker “strong and sweet”. A nephew wrote – “your mother was always kind, loving, and above all, gracious”.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, husband, first-born infant son; sisters, Irene Walz, Leona Walz, Armella Schmidt and Aurelia Rasinski of Minnesota, Erma Schultz of Clarkston and Rita Beloit of Spokane; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. She is survived by her six children: Charlotte (Ted) Vollet of Salem, OR, Karen (Richard) Heinzman of Walla Walla, Margaret (Rick) Webb of Vancouver, WA, Eileen (Scott) Anderson of Vancouver, WA, Robert (Deanna) Mosman of Spokane, WA, and Kenneth (Carol) Mosman of Kennewick, WA; 11 grandchildren: Stephanie Buchanan of Kyle, TX, Nicole (Barrett) Waggoner of Portland, OR, Greg Heinzman of Boise, ID, Kyle Webb of Frisco, TX, Matthew Heinzman of Issaquah, WA, Justin (Carly) Vollet of Midland, TX, Brian (Amy) Heinzman of Walla Walla, Evan and Ryan Anderson of Vancouver, WA, and Cole and Drew Mosman of Spokane, WA; 10 great-grandchildren: Robert Buchanan, USS Nimitz, Julia Buchanan of San Marcos, TX, Teegan and Kyloe Waggoner of Portland, OR, Stone and Nile Heinzman of Boise, ID, Colin Vollet of Midland, TX, Ronin and Pax Heinzman of Walla Walla, and Gemma Webb of Frisco, TX; numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
The family wishes to especially thank Dr. Barga and the staff at Brookdale and Park Manor for the loving care of their mother. Viewing hours begin at 3:00 p.m., Feb. 5 with Rosary service at 6:00 p.m., both at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Catholic funeral Mass will be held February 6 at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Nicks officiating, graveside service to follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Walla Walla. Attendance is limited to family members. Memorial contributions may be made to Assumption Women’s Group, the WW Catholic Schools Endowment or charity of your choice through the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.herringgrose-close.com.