Lorena G. Hoffman

Nov. 5, 1917 —  Jan. 20, 2020

WALLA WALLA -

Lorena G. Hoffman, 102, died Jan. 20, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.

