Lorena G. Hoffman Jan 26, 2020

Lorena G. HoffmanNov. 5, 1917 — Jan. 20, 2020

WALLA WALLA -Lorena G. Hoffman, 102, died Jan. 20, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.