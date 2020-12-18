Loren Wyckoff
September 13, 1930 — December 13, 2020
Loren Irving Wyckoff passed away December 13, 2020, at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation Center, Pasco, WA.
Loren, the sixth of thirteen children, was born to Lee and Ida Wyckoff on September 13, 1930, in Beatrice, NE. In 1936, during the Great Depression, the family loaded up all their possessions and moved to Prosser, WA, and surrounding areas, eventually settling in Walla Walla.
During his younger years, he was boarded out to local families to work on the farms for room and board. He learned how to work hard at a young age, traveling Washington State, working at various jobs, including a furniture store in Spokane. At eighteen, Loren returned to Walla Walla and went to work for Birds-Eye General Foods, which was later bought out by D&K Frozen Foods then later bought out by Stokely. In 1995 Loren retired after 47 years, many of which were as a lift truck driver in the cold room. After retirement, Loren and his wife, JoAnn, became snowbirds and traveled for many years to Nevada, Arizona, and California.
Loren is survived by his wife, JoAnn, at home; his son, Randy Wyckoff; his daughters, Jacqueline Wyckoff, Beverly Lovett, Connie Morse, Cathy Bly, and Kandi Suckow; 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; brothers, Rollowayne Wyckoff, Ray Wyckoff, and Gary Wyckoff. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Terry Wyckoff; siblings, Charles Wyckoff, Keith Wyckoff, Shirley Bragg, Lillian Stading, Norman Wyckoff, Robert Wyckoff, Roberta Davis, Kevin Wyckoff, and Roger Wyckoff.
Arrangements handled by Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 limitations, there will be no service.