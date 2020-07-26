Loren “Dean” Taylor
July 1, 1939 — April 26, 2020
Loren “Dean” Taylor passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 80. Dean was born July 1, 1939, in La Grande, Oregon to Charles and Eva Shane Taylor. He was the youngest of six children, they were a close family and he had many great memories and possibly a little mischief. Dean’s mom Eva passed away when he was just 9 years old, his father later remarried to Minnie Leddy. He attended La Grande High School and La Grande Nazarene Church.
His first job was at Graham Drug Store, one of his duties was to stoke the coal furnace every night. He had various jobs as a young man but learned his talents were more mechanical and customer service. Dean married Marilyn Olsen of North Powder, Oregon in La Grande, Oregon on August 24, 1958. They soon moved to Walla Walla in October of that same year.
His first job in town was at Fred Becker Motors, which later became Brotherton Motors. In 1960 he went to work for Soper Oil Company, he drove bulk truck, helped with furnaces, auto repairs and general service station duties. He loved to take his children along on emergency evening or weekend deliveries. He was always ready to help when someone was in need.
In 1981 Dean and Marilyn embarked on a small business career, they purchased and ran the Eastgate Mobile Service changing the name to Taylor’s Service Center and U-Haul Rentals. Soon after this they bought different property on Isaacs for his U-Haul business and they focused on it. Most people remember it for the log cabin which served as the office. He was able to focus his great customer skills in that business and did very well. He received the top 100 U-Haul Business Award many times.
He loved Walla Walla where they raised their children and he supported their many activities, he taught his children that quitting was never an option. He also valued time with his friends over coffee at Fancy Dan’s Restaurant, the Eastgate Precinct and the Arby’s coffee group. He loved to hunt birds with his longtime friend Don Ritchie. He taught hunter safety education for over 25 years, loved to shoot trap and loved his dogs. He enjoyed baseball whether it was the local Walla Walla team or the Seattle Mariners. One of his favorite enjoyments of life was helping others, especially his nephews and nieces who always called “Uncle Dean” when in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eva; his step-mom, Minnie; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Darrell and (Patricia), Norm and (Mary), Mick and (Virginia), Lyle (Ardell); and sister and brother- in-law, Lavelle and (Rudy) Fazzari. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Prosser; children: son Randy (Kathy) Taylor of Prosser, WA, daughter Teresa (Tom) Shea of Spokane, WA; loving grandchildren: Lindsey (Justin) Andrews and Matthew(Danyelle) Taylor of Prosser, WA and Taylor (Breanna) Shea of Hayden, Idaho; great grandchildren: Addison Andrews, Sadie Andrews, Korina Shea, Kaiden Shea and Kaisen Shea; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Gail Olsen of Bend; and many nieces and nephews.
We want to thank Park Manor Nursing Home for their love and care of Dean over the past 16 months.
A graveside service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 virus limitations. Memorial contributions can be directed to the Blue Mountain Humane Society of Walla Walla through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362