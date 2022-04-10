Lorane M. Smith
— March 9, 2022
Lorane M. Smith of Walla Walla, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022, at the age of 90.
Lorane was born in 1931, spent her early years in Hawaii and California and lived in Walla Walla since 1975 with her loving husband of 49 years, Jim Smith, who died in 2017.
Lorane was a kindhearted soul who was full of life, cherished her family, loved gardening and animals of all kinds, and enjoyed her many travels with Jim, especially their annual trips to Hawaii. Lorane and Jim were antique car enthusiasts and active in the local car club as well as the Walla Walla Country Club.
Lorane is survived by her two sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family is celebrating Lorane’s life with a private service at a later date.