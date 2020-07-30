Lonnie Lee Montoya

November 2, 1981 —  July 24, 2020

Lonnie Lee Montoya was born November 2, 1981, and passed away July 24, 2020.  

He is survived by his mother, Sherry Tiner;  his sisters, Shandrea Montoya, Wendy Montoya Jackson, Lindsay Montoya Lakey and Lisa Montoya; his brothers, Gale “Sonny” Moseley Jr., Alonzo Montoya and Seth Montoya.  He also leaves behind his son, Gregory Ellis Mitchell Montoya; as well as 23 nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and nephews.

He was our hero, our warrior and protector.  He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in Lonnie’s name through Herring Funeral Home. Viewing and visitation will be at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder, Friday July 31, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.  Graveside service held at Mountain View Cemetery, Saturday August 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM, with a Celebration of Life to follow at The Father’s House  304 N. 2nd St. at 1:00 PM.