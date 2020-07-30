Lonnie Lee Montoya
November 2, 1981 — July 24, 2020
Lonnie Lee Montoya was born November 2, 1981, and passed away July 24, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Sherry Tiner; his sisters, Shandrea Montoya, Wendy Montoya Jackson, Lindsay Montoya Lakey and Lisa Montoya; his brothers, Gale “Sonny” Moseley Jr., Alonzo Montoya and Seth Montoya. He also leaves behind his son, Gregory Ellis Mitchell Montoya; as well as 23 nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and nephews.
He was our hero, our warrior and protector. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in Lonnie’s name through Herring Funeral Home. Viewing and visitation will be at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder, Friday July 31, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Graveside service held at Mountain View Cemetery, Saturday August 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM, with a Celebration of Life to follow at The Father’s House 304 N. 2nd St. at 1:00 PM.