Lois Sept Jan 6, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lois Sept Dec. 16, 1926 — Jan. 4, 2020 WALLA WALLA - Lois Sept, 93, died Jan. 4, 2020, at her home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lois Sept Walla Walla Arrangement Funeral Home Pend Featured Events Ladies Only Bunco Night Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm Waitsburg Town Hall Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Join the Bunco Babes for our first 2020 game night. The more the merrier- come try us out fo… Read more Combine Art Collective Gallery Welcomes New Cooperative Members - Reception, 1/10, 4:00-6:00 Friday, January 10th, 2020 @ 4:00 am – 6:00 pm Combine Art Collective Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email JANUARY 10, 2020 —NEW ARTISTS RECEPTION 4:00 – 6:00 – Combine Art Collective, 130 E. Rose St… Read more Auditions: Godspell (Musical) Saturday, January 11th, 2020 @ 1:00 pm The Little Theatre of Walla Walla Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Little Theatre of Walla Walla will hold open auditions on Saturday, January 11 for the m… Read more Understanding Your Grief: Adult Support Group Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 @ 11:30 am – 1:00 pm Walla Walla Community Hospice Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Are you grieving the death of someone you love? Walla Walla Community Hospice staff will fac… Read more James Judd (Stand-Up Storyteller) Saturday, January 25th, 2020 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Gesa Power House Theatre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stand-up storyteller James Judd will perform at Gesa Power House Theatre on Saturday, Januar… Read more Click here to post or promote your event Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Today's headlines from the Union-Bulletin Sign up for this list to receive our top news, sports, opinions and features headlines by email. Emails arrive around 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and early Sunday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists