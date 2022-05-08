Lois Marie Williams
November 2, 1929 — April 1, 2022
Lois Marie Williams, passed on April 1, 2022, at 92 years of age. Lois was born on a farm in Iowa, on November 2, 1929. She was 1 of 7 children born to Alta and Tom Huddleson. Lois married Russell Vernon Williams in Greenfield, Iowa November 3, 1949. They were married 50 years. Lois worked and retired from Kmart.
Lois was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Known to everyone as Granny. Family was the most important part of her life. The importance of family was the thing she instilled in all of her children.
Lois is survived by her children: Linda Medutis, Michael Williams and his wife Janice, Russell “Rusty” Williams and his wife Carol; 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her husband; and her youngest daughter, Luann Case.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.