Lois Mae (Long) Schatzel
1925 - 2021
Lois Mae (Long) Schatzel, 95, passed away comfortably in her sleep at East Village Place in East Longmeadow, MA on May 31, 2021. Lois was born to Benjamin Harvey and Carrie Mae Long in 1925 in Weatherford, TX. Lois’s family owned a dairy farm which survived the Depression. Despite working at the farm, she was an excellent student, graduating from high school two years early. She attended Weatherford College in 1942 and transferred to North Texas Agricultural College (now part of the University of Texas) in 1943. Her intended field of study was pre-med, but college was interrupted by the need to earn a living, so during the war years she obtained training and worked making draft plans for bomber airplanes.
During this period, she met and married Rudolph (Rudy) Schatzel, an enlisted man stationed in Texas for training. Lois and Rudy spent her married lives in Walla Walla, WA, Rudy’s hometown. She was a devoted wife and mother, and she was known for her bountiful gardens, which provided food and flowers not only for family but for friends and neighbors as well. In retirement, she applied the tender loving care she had provided her family to volunteering for the Meals on Wheels program with her husband.
Rudy preceded her in death in 2007. Lois is survived by her two daughters, Carrie Nola Kulig of Longmeadow, MA, and Patricia Anne Taylor; her son-in-law, Alan William Kulig; her granddaughter, Olivia Grace Kulig; her brother, Ben Long and his wife Dora of Weatherford, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.