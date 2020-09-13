Lois M. Ochs
1927 — 2020
Lois M. Ochs passed away on August 29 at the age of 92. She was born in Lewis, CO in 1927, the 9th of 10 children. Lois was raised in western Colorado with the family moving to Grandview, WA for her high school years.
Lois attended Yakima Valley Academy and it was there she met Harold Ochs. After graduation, Harold was inducted into the Army in 1945 and Lois moved in with her sister, working at the Rainer Ordinance Depot at Ft. Lewis, WA. After his discharge, the two were married near the end of 1946 and moved to Walla Walla, to attend college. Harold’s first teaching job was at Upper Columbia Academy near Spokane, WA where Lois worked as secretary to the principal. It was there that all three of their children were born.
The family moved to Columbia Academy near Vancouver, WA where Lois worked as a secretary. After a few more moves, they settled in the Walla Walla, area in 1969. Harold and Lois both worked for Walla Walla College (University) where Lois was an executive secretary in the Admissions office. For years, hers was the first face a visitor would see at the top of the Administration Building stairs. In later years, Lois also worked for Automatic Flagman and as an administer of the Blue Mountain Oncology Program, which served patients in Walla Walla, Pendleton, and La Grande. After retirement, Lois and Harold stayed in the Walla Walla area.
Lois had a vivacious personality and could strike up a conversation with anyone around her, making them feel like an old friend. Her cheerful and fun-loving personality drew people to her everywhere she went. She enjoyed hosting students and friends for “game nights” or meeting at a restaurant for breakfast or lunch. Visiting family did not get away without a batch of cookies or scones for the road. She had seemingly endless energy. During family vacations she would read to the family during the drive, with snacks and lunch waiting. At home, she would be up early to go out and pick berries in the summer … ready for when the rest of the family got up!
Our Mother deeply loved her family and was a devoted and doting wife, mother and grandmother. Each grandchild was extra special to her and was lovingly pampered and adored. Lois leaves behind nothing but treasured, beautiful memories. We are truly blessed to have had such an incredibly kind, caring, and gentle mother in our lives.
Lois is survived by her sister, Janice Grubbs (Grand Junction, CO); daughter, Susan Farrell (Nevada City, CA), daughter Elizabeth Bleecker (Walla Walla, WA); son, David Ochs (Corvallis, OR); and grandchildren, Matthew Hieb, Andrew Seely, and Paige Seely. Harold, her husband of 73 years, preceded her in death earlier this year.
