Lois Louise Healy
— Jan. 28, 2020
Lois Louise Healy went to be with her Lord and Savior January 28, 2020, just before her 96th birthday on February 7. Her daughters, Sandy and Chris, and grandson, Todd, had spent the last week with her but did not realize that her goodbye to them would be her last.
In one of the greatest marriages in Walla Walla’s matrimonial history, Lois married her best friend Lewis (Lou) Healy, 77 years ago. Lois and Lou shared much happiness and good times together over their many years in Walla Walla. There were sad times too, but their devotion to each other, their family and countless friends has been an inspiration to all who knew them. Everyone who spent time in the Healy home were blessed by their faith, humor and the unconditional love they had for each other.
Lois enjoyed a trailblazing career at Baker Boyer Bank, beginning as the administrative assistant to the bank’s president, and eventually earning his recognition of her abilities when he promoted her to Vice President and director of personnel; in that era a unique accomplishment considering her gender and that she lacked a college degree.