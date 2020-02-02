Lois LaRetta Beeson
June 13, 1923 — Jan. 29, 2020
Lois LaRetta Beeson passed away on January 29, 2020, at the age of 96, at her home in Walla Walla with family at her side. Lois was born June 13, 1923, to Lizzie and Victor Mace in Walla Walla. She married Lewis Beeson and had five children - David, James, Diana, Debora and Frank. Lois was a loving Mom and was an animal lover with many pets. She was a career government employee and retired after 30 years with the Corps of Engineers. She was a horsewoman, played the piano and had a talent for sketching faces. She attended the White Temple Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and three brothers, Kenneth, Keith, and Dallis. She is survived by all five of her children; two grandchildren, Tamara and William; her sister, Betty Fleming; and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be Monday, February 3, 2020, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Graveside Services will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Mountain View Cemetery.