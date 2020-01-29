Lois L. Healy

Feb. 7, 1924 —  Jan. 28, 2020

WALLA WALLA - Lois L. Healy, 95, died Jan. 28, 2020, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.

Tags