Lois (Harvey) Sept
Dec. 16, 1926 — Jan. 4, 2020
On Saturday, January 4, 2020, Lois (Harvey) Sept, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 93.
Born the only child of Theron E. and Irene A. (Runolfson) Nelson, Lois Irene Nelson was born at 11lbs 12oz, on the 16 of December, 1926, in Chadron, Nebraska.
In August of 1942, Lois moved from the small, dusty, now extinct town of Carns, Nebraska, to her future forever home of the Walla Walla Valley of South Eastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon. It was here she met her first love Charles (Chuck) A. Harvey, and the two were wed on July 3, 1944.
She first experienced the joys of motherhood in 1945 with the birth of her only daughter, Carol Ann Harvey, and again in December of 1952, and January of 1956 for her two sons Steven Charles Harvey, and Robert (Bob) Earl Harvey, respectively. While raising their children, their family ranch often became the anchor around which many generations would gather, with many a memory made, and a story shared about. A place where sons, daughters, aunts, uncles, and cousins, grew up together and learned the value of hard work and family values.
Lois was an active member of her community, receiving her cosmetology license in 1960, managing her own hair salon “The Mode” that became a staple of Walla Walla style and fashion, even earning her a spot in the Sunday Paper and local radio spot “beauty tips by Lois.” She retired from the beauty business in 1990 but continued to do the hair and makeup of many of her former customers at the funeral home, at their request well into the 2000s, when asked about it she said “If they thought I made them look the best in life, then it is the last thing I can do for them.”
On 11-11-11, Lois was blessed enough to marry a second time to her partner Albert Sept. Where the two shared a very well-manicured home on Bryant street, where her grandchildren would frequent, eventually bringing their own children with them as well.
Lois was an accomplished bowler, having competed in and won at several tournaments around the United States. She was also an avid bridge player playing weekly on Wednesday and subbing for many other groups. Lois loved these communities deeply.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Theron and Irene; her daughter, Carol in 1999; her granddaughter, Lori; grandson, JJ; her husband, Chuck in 1989; and her husband, Albert in 2015. She is survived by her two sons, Steve, and Bob; her three grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, whose lives she will forever be a part of.
Services will be held at the Blue Mountain Community Church on Sturm Ave., Saturday, January 11, at 11:00 a.m.