Lloyd M. Weber
October 5, 1935 — May 12, 2022
Lloyd M. Weber died May 12, 2022, surrounded by family. Lloyd was born October 5, 1935, in Meadow, SD to Walter and Inez Sigo Weber. Lloyd was raised in Prescott and after attending Prescott High School he joined the Navy, and developed a career in Aviation. After discharge he remained in aviation in a variety of capacities. He was a company pilot for Georgia Pacific and flew for the Forestry Service out of Martin Airfield in College Place. He developed his own air craft engine repair shop in Wasilla, AK.
In 1976 Lloyd met and married Mickey Dillivan in Anchorage, AK. Lloyd and Mickey retired to Walla Walla in 2006.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Mickey; daughter, Charlotte Weber-Learch (OR); sons, Steve (TN), John (WI) and David Dillivan (WA); six grandchildren and three great-grandsons; sisters, Kathy Martuscelli, Paulette Goodwin; and brother, Mike Weber. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Joe, David, Don and Gary.
Service to be held at St. Francis Church, Walla Walla, May 18, 2022, 9:30am Rosary followed by 10:00 Mass.