Lisa Colleen Benzel
October 25, 1962 — May 3, 2022
Lisa Colleen Benzel was born on October 25, 1962, to Chuck and Trish Turner of Dayton.
Lisa lived the majority of her life in Dayton and the surrounding areas. She grew up on the Turner family farm, raising animals and helping tend to crops. She attended Dayton High School where she was active in 4H, FFA, and athletics. In 4H and FFA Lisa raised sheep to show at the Columbia County Fair and Spokane Junior Livestock show. This is an interest that she maintained through her life, eventually getting to enjoy it with her children. Through her youth, Lisa also enjoyed snowmobiling with her family, riding and showing horses, and weekends spent in the mountains with her family.
Once Lisa became a mother, her children were her life. Lisa’s children were very involved in school and community activities. Her devotion came through in the way she supported them. No matter how far the drive nor how late the event, Lisa was there. She also ensured the holidays were always a time of magic for her children, often staying up for hours to ensure every moment had significance. Another way she provided memories for her children was through various family outings, be it a day trip or a vacation. No matter how far or close she made it special.
There was nothing she could not and would not do, no task that she was unable to complete. She was the family’s anchor; always cool, calm, and collected. She was the sounding board for every family member.
Everything she did in life was to support her family or spend time with her family. Her favorite family activities were boating, mushroom hunting, taking vacations, supporting her grandchildren in athletics, going on side-by-side trips, picking huckleberries, and spending time in Winchester, Idaho. On many Sundays, Lisa would spend the day with her husband, Bob, going on Sunday drives or fishing from a dock on the Snake River.
Lisa worked as an Accountant for Columbia REA in Walla Walla. She absolutely loved her job and loved everyone she worked with. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Columbia REA for how well Lisa was treated during her final months. Their graciousness was of the highest order.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 14 years, Bob Benzel of Walla Walla; daughters, Jaci Knutsen (Steve) and Trisha Dodson; sons, Austin Heinrich and Grant Heinrich, Derek Benzel (Tacy); daughter, Leigh Ann Burkos (Jon); brother, Jeff Turner (Shannon); sister, Connie Turner (Daniel); six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Trish and Chuck Turner.
Lisa Benzel passed away at her home in Walla Walla on May 3, 2022, after a five-month battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at Faith Chapel in Dayton. Following the Celebration of Life, a double Celebration of Life (twice the fun and laughs) was held at the Youth Building at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. The family is asking for donations to be made to The Cancer Center Fund by going to https://give.providence.org/wa/stmary/ in lieu of flowers or gifts. Friends and family may share memories of Lisa and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.