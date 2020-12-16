Linnie Jo Pike
March 1, 1927 — November 11, 2020
Linnie Jo Pike, of Weston, Oregon, passed away November 11, 2020, in College Place, at the age of 93.
She was born March 1, 1927, in Jacksons Gap, Alabama, the youngest of 11 children to John Henry and Urah Jane (Smith) Davis. In 1946 she married Edwin Owen Pike and the couple moved to Weston in the 1950s where she worked for many years in the local food processing plants. She was a devoted member of the Weston Assembly of God Church and lived her life accordingly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers and sisters, Annie, Edgar, Curtis, Floyd, Aetha, Auburn, James, John, Mary and Elsie; son, Timothy Paul Pike; and foster son, Michael Knight. She is survived by son, John Pike; and foster son, Randy Knight; and countless other relatives.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Weston Cemetery in Westo. (Services are limited to 50 people and face masks are required).
