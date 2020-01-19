Linn N. Buley
May 1, 1928 — Dec. 16, 2019
Linn N. Buley, 91, passed away on December 16, 2019, in Walla Walla. Linn was born to Linn and Lorene (Wallace) Buley in Eugene, Oregon on May 1, 1928. Linn grew up in Eugene, and enjoyed working on the family farm and his paper route. On that route he met his future wife, Mary Lois (Corbin).
Linn joined the Navy at 17 and was stationed at the San Diego Naval Base. After serving his country he returned to Oregon to marry Mary Lois in 1949. Linn enrolled in Oregon State University graduating with a Bachelors degree in Agriculture. Linn took a job with Travelers Insurance Company issuing farm loans, and thereafter obtained his Real Estate Broker’s License. Linn loved his career which brought him to Walla Walla; where he continued to buy and sell farms and ranches throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Linn enjoyed playing golf and spending time with family and friends, especially winters at the condo in Palm Springs. Linn truly enjoyed working and spent many hours down at the office. But above all else, anyone who knew Linn knew he was a man of great integrity. He was well respected by all who had the honor of working with him.
Linn is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Lois; his two sons, Stephen and Gordan Buley; his brother, Loy (Kathy) Buley; grandchildren, Alexandra, Jeffrey (Megan), John, Kimberly, Rochelle, Jordan, Justin (Marina) Buley, Bridgette (Jameson) Cummins, Ted (Katie) Tuggle, Kelly (Peter) Gallacher; and 13 great-grandchildren. Linn was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Kenneth Buley.
A Celebration of Life will be held Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at the Walla Walla Country Club, 1390 Country Club Road, Walla Walla. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St, Walla Walla.