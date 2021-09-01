Lindsay Alicia Guzman
August 27, 2021
Lindsay Alicia Guzman departed this life during the early morning of August 27, 2021, after an aggressive fight against cancer. She was 33 years old.
Some would say she lost her battle, but she didn’t because she never stopped fighting. She remained strong. Her resilience and perseverance are an example to all those who loved and cared for her.
Lindsay is survived by her three loving children, Felix Guzman, Izmiael ‘Ezzy’ Sandoval, and Mya Ceja, also known as her mini-me; her parents, Jesse and Yolanda Guzman; sisters, Ursula and Lena; and only brother, Jesse Jr.
Lindsay’s passion for life and talent for art will remain in the hearts and memories of all who came to know her. And through her children, her legacy will carry on.
Fly high, butterfly!
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, September 2 from 10AM until 7PM at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla. Concluding services and interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery of Walla Walla. Memorial contributions may be made to the Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center through the funeral Home.
Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.net