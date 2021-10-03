Linda Sue Witt
July 5, 1948 — Sept. 24, 2021
Linda Sue Witt, 73, born July 5, 1948, to Raymond W. and Lois B. (Oliver) Witt passed away September 24, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
She attended Ferndale School grades 1st through 8th and graduated from McLoughlin High School in 1966.
Linda enjoyed many crafts including knitting, quilting, and especially making and decorating cakes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Witt and Lois Witt Patterson; sisters, Carol Sherman of Milton Freewater and Bonnie Cox of Caldwell, ID. Linda is survived by sister, Anna (Ken) Meigs of Kennewick, WA; brother, Don (Marie) Witt of Yakima, WA; and sister, Wanda Witt of Milton Freewater.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
