Linda Sue Carter
December 29, 1949 — April 15, 2020
This love letter is written to serve notice of the unexpected and much mourned passing of Linda Sue Carter on April 15, 2020.
Linda was born to Barbara Reid and John Hixson on December 29, 1949, in Dayton, Washington. Linda was their first born child and was a darling little porcelain skin red head. Throughout her life she celebrated her Irish roots from Grandpa William Reid and her Grandma Nona with whom she shared a strong resemblance.
Even though she was the only girl born to Barbara she was able to hold her own in her first sibling group who included her younger brother Wes and that group would later be expanded when families were blended upon the second marriage of Barbara to James Romine of Prescott, who was the widowed father to his son Jimmy.
James, fell so in love with Barbara that he couldn’t wait to adopt her children and they became the Romine family, with one girl and two boys and years later welcomed baby brother Frank who joined the family in 1958. She was much loved and tormented by the three boys and was affectionately called “Linda Sue Pants” by her brothers because she always hated wearing dresses. Though she claimed to hate the childhood moniker, throughout her life she shared the story of that nickname with every person she possibly could.
Linda graduated from Prescott High School in 1968 and loved that she attended a small town school with so many of her cousins.
As a young adult Linda retired her title of being the only girl in her sibling group when Barbara married Chuck Erwin and they adopted their daughter Amanda. She loved and welcomed her new sister Bonnie and new brother Steve when James Romine married their mother Doris May.
Linda raised two children, a daughter Chris and a son Mike after she married their father Bill Carter. Linda was an actively involved and loving mother seen at the many activities the Carter children participated in throughout their high school careers. She was proud that both children attended college and would have a good start in life.
Linda was a lifelong employee of the Federal Government, first at the Social Security Administration and advancing to her career with the Walla Walla branch of the Army Corps of Engineers. A passionate environmentalist she worked ardently to honor mother earth and to establish, maintain and restore the beauty of the Walla Walla Valley by applying her passion to the world around her. Linda was an avid gardener and always maintained the most beautiful yard and garden surrounding her homes.
While working at the Corps she formed many cherished friendships but perhaps most dear was her bond with Anneli Colter who was so beloved and committed to maintaining their friendship even as Linda’s health declined in recent years. During her time at the Corps she also proudly served her country by participating in a 6 month program during the Iraq war to journey to Iraq to support the needs of the Iraqi civilians and foreign serving US military members to maintain safe water and build schools and she fell in love with the people of Iraq and felt a special empathy for the plight of the women and girls in this country. This experience only grew Linda’s loving ways.
In 2008, on Mothers day, Linda was permanently disabled in a motorcycle versus deer accident and was forced to take medical retirement as she battled through recovery of her life altering injuries. As Linda emerged from that accident she was still filled with love and kindness and her innate ability to never say an unkind word about anyone. She rarely complained about the pain she endured even right to the very end of her days.
The last 3 years of her life were spent in West Richland, WA as once again she blended into the existing family of her forever baby brother Frank, with his wife Janie and she deeply loved each of their children Nick, Laci, Mecque’, Susan and Reid. The most tender of relationships and generous love was showered upon Reid who still lives at home and Frank’s granddaughters Presley and Quinn.
Franks family sheltered in place to best protect Linda through this pandemic and are sorrow filled that through this time she succumbed to her very complicated health issues that ultimately gave her the angel wings she earned every day of her life on this earth.
Linda was known throughout her entire life to be so very sweet natured, humble and extraordinarily kind to everyone she met.
Linda is survived by her siblings, Wes Romine (May Tan), James (Virginia) Romine, Frank (Janie) Romine, Bonnie May (Walt Blanding), Steve (Nanqi) May, Amanda (Luke) Harding; and the Carter children, Mike and Chris; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members that loved her so, and weren’t at all ready to say good-bye.