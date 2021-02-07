Linda Sheryl Lambert
January 27, 1950 — January 29, 2021
Linda Sheryl Lambert, 71, passed away on January 29, 2021, at St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington.
Linda was born on January 27, 1950, in Lebanon, OR to Leo “Bud” and Marjorie Hodgson. She grew up in Milton-Freewater, OR and graduated from high school there in 1968. Following high school Linda attended the local cosmetology program and worked as a hairdresser during her early years.
On October 25, 1975, Linda married the love of her life, John M. Lambert. Following their marriage Linda chose to stay home and raise their two children and build a loving home for her family. She always felt her greatest blessings were her children and her grandchildren. She was a kind, supportive and strong mother who loved her family unconditionally.
Some of her favorite times in life were after John retired and they were able to spend several years traveling together in their fifth-wheel trailer. They enjoyed their winters in Arizona with friends and their summers at home in Washington with family.
Linda’s kind heart and loving nature were a blessing to everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed by her family and the many people who loved her.
Linda is survived by her husband, John; children, Jamie (Danny) Boyd and Jeff (Lindsay) Lambert; her grandchildren, Dylan Roediger, Harper Lambert and Jacob Lambert; and her sister, Bobbi Stokes. She is preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Jacob Kyle Roediger.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Linda’s honor can be made to The Blue Mountain Humane Society, The Christian Aid Center and Coats for Kids through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com