Linda S. Britton
Sept. 18, 1950 — Jan. 8, 2020
In Loving Memory
Linda S. Britton, 69, passed away and went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2020. She was supported by her daughter Michelle Britton and brother Butch Keller. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date.
Linda retired from Baker Boyer Bank. In her free time she enjoyed crafts, bunko, cooking, and being with her family. She will always be remembered by her compassion and love for life, her laughter and always having a heart to help others. Linda can be remembered by some of her favorite quotes; “Talk to the hand”, “I keel you”, and “it’s in the horse trailer”.
Linda leaves behind her daughter Michelle; grandson, Justin; great-grandson, Noah; a brother, Butch; and siblings.
