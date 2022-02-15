Linda Pace
— February 7, 2022
Linda Pace, 65, of Weston, passed away at her home on Monday, February 7, 2022.
Linda worked for the Athena-Weston School district for 20 years before she retired to spend more time with her grandchildren. Linda and her husband of 43 years, Kevin Pace, also opened up their hearts and home as Foster Parents for 15 years. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and gardening.
Linda is survived by her husband, Kevin Pace; daughter, Jennifer (Corban) Hegdal; son, Dan Pace; granddaughters, Josie and Evie Pace; brother, Archie (Kerri) Brooks; sister, Loretta (Jerry) Allen.
Linda will be laid to rest in Morton, Washington at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 19, from 2pm-4pm at the Memorial Hall in Weston. In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to be made to the Umatilla County 4-H Association.